(WFSB) -- Friday was International Women’s Day, and in CT, Ch. 3 put the spotlight on a woman who's using her painful past to help other women heal.
Domestic violence is not something survivors are comfortable talking about.
“I experienced emotional abuse, physical abuse and I also experienced reproductive abuse,” said Sarah Gallardo, an advocate for domestic violence awareness.
After 10 years of it, she managed to get out, get help and turn around to help others.
The single-mom is now a counselor and advocate who dedicates her time to highlighting domestic violence through her non-profit, Sarah Speaks Up.
“Something to help others and especially understanding what it felt like to be in that position and not wanting anybody else to feel like that, too,” Gallardo said.
With her empowered voice, you'll find her speaking about women's issues and connecting survivors to resources.
She's even written a book offering gripping details of her journey.
Her work is earning honors, like the Women of Inspiration Award.
Unstoppable, she's now taking her voice to a bigger stage.
Starting next week, she'll serve as a United Nations delegate to represent Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland.
It's part of a United Nations conference focusing on promoting gender equality and empowering women like Gallardo.
“In terms of women's rights, it's a very interesting time. It's full of growth and change. We're looking at equality either politically or professionally and it's exciting to watch and be a part of,” Gallardo said.
The conference also tapped her to talk about her story.
For years, her voice fell silent.
Now, she's speaking life through strength and courage.
For information on her website Sarah Speaks Up, click here.
To check out a GoFundMe page explaining the conference name and who she’s representing as a delegate, click here.
