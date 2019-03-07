EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Drivers in Connecticut could be breaking the law and not even know it.
A little-known state statute could have drivers removing their license plate frames or be facing a fine.
License plate frames are so common.
People have them for their favorite team, their alma mater, in fact, sometimes the car dealership puts them on for you.
Yet, all of those examples could open you up to a ticket.
The back of Joann Frye’s GMC no longer has a license plate frame, but for five years, that wasn’t the case.
“We love the Boston Red Sox, they’re number one in our family,” Frye said.
The support remains, but you just won’t see it on the car after she got pulled over near her Broad Brook home.
“For an unregistered motor vehicle, which I was not aware of either,” Frye said.
But the state trooper tacked on an additional $117 fine for “mutilating” a plate.
It’s statute 14-18 section C and reads, “Official number plates when displayed upon motor vehicles shall be entirely unobscured and the numerals and letters thereon shall be plainly legible at all times.”
Which technically means, all plates should have nothing shielding them.
“I was so shocked to even know this law was even in effect in the state of Connecticut. Everybody has these type of frames on their vehicle,” said Frye.
Channel 3 went to a parking lot in Manchester and randomly looked at ten plates.
Four out of ten cars that Channel 3 found in the parking lot were in violation including one where both “Connecticut” and “Constitution State” were blocked.
“I’ve never heard of it, I think it’s ridiculous,” said Bill Crawford. “I will remove it as soon as possible, yes,” said Pedro Diaz, a driver.
Frye is fighting the ticket and is hoping her story can prevent others from getting caught.
“Just be aware that this law is in effect in the state of Connecticut, and it’s a 117 dollar fine,” Frye said.
Channel 3 spoke with a couple state police troopers off camera who say this is the law and certain bike racks would also technically be in violation.
It’s something to think about as spring is just around the corner.
