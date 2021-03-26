WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Eversource customers are being alerted to a recent scam that has been going around.
Stephanie Stone, of Windsor, almost fell for the scam and wants to warn others about it.
Stone was working and out on the road when she got a call from Eversource, so she thought.
“She had information about me that made it feel very official,” Stone said.
She had saved Eversource’s number in her cellphone in case there was an emergency or she needed to check her account, and that’s the number the scammer called from.
The person on the other line told her she was behind three months on her bill, owing $500.
“She said ‘can I have your account number?’ I said I don't have that. Then she recited to me, my name and my address. And said ‘is this is Stephanie? And do you live at this address’,” Stone explained.
Because the caller had that information, it made Stone believe maybe she was behind on her bill, even though she wasn’t.
“She said you need to send me a receipt immediately, so send me a cancelled check with the account on it and I’ll be able to check that from you,” Stone described.
The caller also threatened to cut off her electricity if she didn’t pay up.
Eversource said they’ve been seeing this problem happen since the COVID-19 pandemic started over a year ago.
Eversource reminds customers that they will never ask for immediate payment, and they’ll never ask a customer to pay with pre-paid debit cards.
Also, letters are sent to a customer’s address if their account is in default.
And since last March, Eversource suspended all shut off service and interest on customers outstanding bills.
To report a scam, call your local police department.
