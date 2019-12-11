HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The sudden death of Denise D’Ascenso has created a lot of attention to heart health.
It’s believed she died from a heart attack.
A woman who survived a heart attack is sharing her story with Channel 3.
Leigh Pechillo says she wasn’t really in pain and thought she had indigestion.
We are learning that D’Ascenzo may have had some heart burn, and this can be a sign of something very wrong.
“I had very bad heart burn, worse than I ever felt before,” Pechillo said.
It was Mother’s Day and Pechillo wasn’t feeling well. Her husband finally convinced her to go to the hospital.
“I went to the bathroom, shut the door, and collapsed,” Pechillo said.
Pechillo had a heart attack. She was only 44-years-old at the time.
“My father had rheumatic fever, he also ate poorly and smoked,” Pechillo said.
While Pechillo has struggled with her weight, she didn’t have high cholesterol or high blood pressure.
“It’s very possible not to know you have the earliest stages of coronary artery disease,” said Dr. Lane Duvall, Hartford Hospital cardiologist.
Dr. Lane Duvall at Hartford Hospital says symptoms for men and women can be dramatically different. Men can have severe chest pain, but for women, it can be indigestion and fatigue.
There are often symptoms long before a heart attack. Shortness of breath is one of them.
At Hartford Hospital, patients are given a stress test. They are hooked up to a monitor while they walk on a treadmill. Many patients are also given what’s called a nuclear stress test to see how the blood is going through the body.
“The responsible thing to do is talk to your doctor about risks for coronary heart disease and control those risks to prevent disease in the future,” Duvall said.
Pechillo considers herself lucky.
“Had my heart attack happened any other day, I would have done the exact same thing. I would have gone and laid down, but it was Mother’s Day and I didn’t want to leave my family. That’s the irony of it. Being with them saved my life,” Pechillo said.
