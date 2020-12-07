GROTON, CT (WFSB) – One year later, we’re reflecting on Denise D’Ascenzo’s life and the impact she made on many around the state.
Even after her death, she continues to inspire women to become more informed about their personal health.
“Everyone felt like they knew her. Never met her, but you felt like you knew her,” said Kathleen Hall-Lanteri.
That was the magic of Denise and for women like Kathleen Hall-Lanteri and others.
The health stories Denise told had an impact on their lives.
Hall-Lanteri describes herself as an avid Channel 3 viewer, especially Denise’s health stories. That’s why a year ago, she took it really seriously when she complained of jaw pain.
Her healthcare provider sent her to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for tests. The tests reveal it was a TIA, Transient ischemic attack. It’s also where she learned of Denise’s passing.
Hall-Lanteri wrote to Channel 3 saying, “I saw that Denise passed suddenly, unbelievable, this classy, compassionate woman left her mark and was the reason I took my symptoms seriously.”
“It’s heartbreaking. I let them know that you know, I want to thank her because she definitely did something to save another life,” Hall-Lanteri said.
“I’ve had probably close to two dozen women come in specifically because of what happened to Denise D’Ascenzo. It really resonated with them,” said Dr. Heather Swales, Cardiologist, Women’s Heart Wellness Program at Hartford HealthCare.
Cardiologist Dr. Heather Swales, with Hartford HealthCare’s Hospital for Central Connecticut, recalls one patient who was unusually tired dancing at her son’s wedding.
“But her only symptom that she had recognized with this fatigue on the dance floor at her son’s wedding, with a slight ache in the jaw,” Dr. Swales said.
Other signs to watch for include:
- Chest pain
- Pressure
- Tightness
Subtle symptoms for men as well as women include:
- Trouble breathing
- Sense of fatigue
- Nausea
- Indigestion
Dr. Swales says coronary artery disease is the number one killer of women.
“For most people brought on by exertion, some type of physical stress, but for women in particular, the symptoms are often brought on by emotional stress,” Dr. Swales said.
“The reason why I’m in here is because of that segment that she did,” Hall-Lanteri said.
Hall-Lanteri’s friend, Betsey Goetsch, also paid attention to Denise’s stories.
“She was an inspiration. I think the sad thing is we don’t know how much effect she had until after she was gone,” Goetsch said.
The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation now carries out Denise’s efforts to support causes near and dear to her heart.
If you would like to help carry on her legacy, click here.
