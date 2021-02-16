NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- It’s the last Tuesday before Lent, which means it is Mardi Gras, translated as “Fat Tuesday” in French.
For many, the Mardi Gras tradition isn’t complete with a Polish doughnut called the “paczki.”
It’s a doughnut that is filled, typically with a custard or some kind of fruit filling.
Fat Tuesday is celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.
On Fat Tuesday, many bakeries pump out paczki, especially the bakeries in the “Little Poland” section of New Britain.
Donuts, bagels, and hot cross buns were also going out the door at Flanders Donut Shop in East Lyme on Tuesday.
The pandemic also had an impact on another Lenten food favorite. At the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, their traditional Friday Fish Fry in Stonington was cut short last year by the pandemic, stopping three weeks into Lent.
That's their huge annual fundraiser. This year, seating will be limited and masks required as well.
"We're going to put more emphasis on take-out and carry out and curbside pick-up," said Howard Taylor.
Also this year, many bakeries are whipping up king cakes, which is a traditional Mardi Gras dessert commonly seen in New Orleans.
