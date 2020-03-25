NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Those living in New York City, the U.S. epicenter of COVID-19, are apparently escaping to Connecticut's shoreline area.
Shoreline realtors are starting to see an early shift in summertime residents, mostly from New York, seeking shelter away from the city as everyone deals with this pandemic.
Residents along the shoreline don't usually see the New York summer crowd until late May.
Now, Connecticut residents are becoming worried.
On Tuesday, the White House said that anyone who leaves New York City should self-quarantine for 14 days.
"With no shelter in place order, we cannot prevent people from moving into their second homes," said Carl Fortune, Old Saybrook First Selectman.
Spring is traditionally a busy time for realtors.
Real estate signs are popping up along the shoreline, but according to realtor Maddy Mattson, they’re not on the market long.
“We’ve had a lot of people contacting us and other agents looking for houses to rent really quickly to get out of the city,” Mattson said.
Channel 3 spoke with Mattson via the Zoom App and she says her New York clients are anxious to escape the city because of COVID-19.
“And we’re seeing an upturn in sales in real estate because of that also. They’re looking online, my computer hasn’t stopped since we’ve been hunkering down,” Mattson said.
Moving from one area to relocate temporarily to another may not be ideal for shoreline towns.
"If somebody moves into a rental in New London coming from another area to seek safety on their own, they should still be following those social distance protocols," said Mayor Michael Passero, New London.
At this time, Governor Ned Lamont hasn't shut down the border between New York and Connecticut and during a press conference on Tuesday, he said he didn't expect to do so.
