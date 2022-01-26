NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Plans to move a methadone clinic into a former school is getting push back from neighbors, who say they were caught off guard.
So many people are dealing with addiction and need treatment, but residents don’t like the location on the New Haven-Hamden line, inside a former school on Dixwell Avenue.
James “Junior” Royal and Derrick Coggins, who own a barbershop nearby, had plenty to say.
Coggins said, “bad enough there is a lot of crime over here.”
“It’s not a good space for the neighborhood. You’ve got elders, kids go to school over here, everything,” said Royal.
They and many others feel it was done on the sly.
The APT Foundation, a nonprofit that’s been treating addiction and helping recovery for 50 years, bought the building back in December.
The plan is to move its administrative offices and outpatient clinic from a space on Long Wharf to New Haven’s Newhallville Neighborhood.
Neighbors and local leaders say they weren’t notified until earlier this month, after the sale went through.
Alder Devin Avshalom-Smith said, “this is already a depressed neighborhood. We have high levels of crime, high levels of poverty. Where we’re standing is actually one of the nicer places in the ward, and folks are concern it will look here in neighborhoods like it does in the hill.”
Methadone is a drug used to treat those addicted to heroin and other opioids by reducing that craving.
Those who live here say they’re afraid it could lead to crime and quality of life issues.
Some pointed out past issues another of APT’s clinics on Congress Avenue had.
Barbara Vereen said, “we want people to get care, but we want them to look at where they’re putting these clinics and it doesn’t have a substantial impact in our neighborhoods.”
We did reach out to the apt foundation for a comment. but they did not respond.
Any plans would have to be approved by new haven’s city plan and zoning commissions, which would also hold public hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.