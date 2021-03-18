(WFSB) -- People of Asian descent say they’ve endured discrimination and violence for years.
However, they say it has escalated since the pandemic began.
“It is true. As the Asian American community, we do stay quiet about a lot of things. We don’t want to stir up trouble,” said Susan Dang, who runs Pho Boston Restaurant.
She said she feels heartbroken, adding that now is not the time to stay quiet after eight people died in Atlanta following a mass shooting.
Six of the victims were of Asian descent.
In the last year, videos captured brutal attacks on Asians in America.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong told CNN that the war on American immigrants falls on politicians like former President Donald Trump.
“When he blamed Asian Pacific Americans, including Chinese Americans for the coronavirus and called it the ‘China virus’ or the ‘kung flu,’ that made all of us unsafe,” Tong said.
Xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders is not always visible, says UConn Professor of English Terrence Cheng.
“There are no swastikas. There are no nooses or Confederate flags that are easily identifiable that can help someone categorize violence against Asians as a hate crime,” Cheng explained.
Cheng also works with groups advancing the interests of Asians and Asian Americans on campus.
A few Asian Americans at the University of Connecticut created a campaign for Asians around the world to say, “I am not a virus.”
Dang at Pho Boston Restaurant wants folks to know that her family is no different from yours, and that she’s an American in pursuit of the American dream.
“No matter what our background is, we have the American Dream. It’s the dream of opportunities,” Dang said.
To move the needle, Asians and Asian Americans say there needs to be a conversation.
On Thursday, the UConn Asian American Cultural Center is holding an online panel discussion about the violence, which can be found by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.