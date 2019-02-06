NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, Pope Francis acknowledged that the Catholic church faced a problem of sexual abuse of nuns by priests.
The holy father revealed the latest abuse by clerics to reporters on his plane on the way back to the Vatican from the United Arab Emirates.
Confirming, “it’s true,” Pope Francis admitted there are priests and bishops who’ve sexually abused nuns in India, Africa, Latin America and Italy.
The admission in the ongoing scandal of sexual abuse by priests comes two weeks before Pope Francis meets in Rome with senior bishops to address the sexual assault allegations and their superiors roles in keeping them secret.
Roman Catholics said on Wednesday they are happy the abuse issues are out in the open.
“I think that things probably things in the past could have been handled better, but I think the intent was probably to help things along,” said Nancy Demorest, of Norwich. “My faith isn’t in the priests themselves, it’s in God.”
In talking about the abuse of nuns, Pope Francis told reporters “it’s not that everyone does this but there have been priests and bishops who have.”
“Things like this are going to happen but it doesn’t mean we can run away from God, so we stay firm without faith,” said Mary Brundage, of Norwich.
The Diocese of Norwich said they are not commenting at this time.
The Diocese of Bridgeport and the Archdiocese of Hartford have not responded to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.