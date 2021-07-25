Locals react to national mask mandates discussions

WEST HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Mask mandates are being discusses at a nation level again, and local folks have mixed opinions.
Many said they feel like a mandate is avoidable.
Greg Cole said that he wears a mask even though his is vaccinated for his kids, who are too young to be vaccinated. "I really wear a mask because I don’t want to ask them to do something I’m not gonna do myself. And they still need to wear a mask in public, especially enclosed spaces.”
Cole continued, stating that a mandate should happen, given how accessible vaccines are.
Martha Guidry stated that it would be a blow to lose the normalcy she has felt since the state opened, but she would do it if it helps curb the Delta variant. "Maybe they get the delta variant and they're not very sick but what do we know about ten, 20 years down the road, what impact that may have on their health, their personal wellbeing, we just don't have the answer for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.