(WFSB) -- In just his first few hours in office, President Joe Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions Wednesday night.
Some of those actions reverse decisions made by former President Donald Trump.
Biden is calling for a nationwide face mask and social distancing mandate in federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors, calling it a "100 days masking challenge.”
Several executive actions will also try to ease some of the financial strains for those who may have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic.
Biden is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to re-implement and extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until at least March 31.
Landlords are weighing in on that.
“It's just a continuation of the same type of hardship that landlords are being put through. We've dealt with for a full year at this point,” said landlord Rick Bush. “There are plenty of opportunities that landlords can take advantage of some of the program that are being offered by the government for the shortfall of rental income.
President Biden has also talked about his plan to reopen the majority of kindergarten through 12th grade schools in his first 100 days in office, announcing that last month.
The plan includes ramping up testing, ramping up the pace of vaccinations, and providing more funding for educational institutions.
Biden signed several executive actions on Thursday to help support the reopening goal.
In response, President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten said “This is what visionary, steady and effective leadership during a pandemic looks like. Between this, a vaccine and a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director who is ready to give national guidance free of political interference, we see a path forward for safe school buildings reopening.”
Other executive actions undo Trump’s actions on the environment and immigration.
Read the executive orders by clicking here.
