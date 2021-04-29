HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thursday is President Joe Biden’s 11th day in office.
During his first address to Congress, the president announced his proposal to offer more access to education.
The plan included a $1.8 trillion investment in American childcare, education, and paid family leave.
The president says he plans to finance this package by raising taxes on the wealthy.
While not everyone is onboard with a tax increase, some say the plan would be worth it to make education more available and affordable.
“I think it’s a fantastic idea for everybody to have the opportunity to start their kids off in a preschool program at the age of 3. That would be fantastic,” said Lauren Eisen, of West Hartford.
Part of the plan is two years of free community college and universal preschool.
In Connecticut, most preschools are done by a lottery. If your child isn’t selected in the lottery, then you’ll likely have to pay for school.
Connecticut has one of the highest costs of childcare in the country. According to officials with the state program Care4Kids, the average Connecticut family spends about $16,000 a year.
“When you think about the portion of your income that is going towards childcare, it is huge," said Sherri Sutera, of Care4Kids.
For many, a choice has to be made.
"Am I buying food or paying for childcare? I don’t want to lose my job but I need to work and have a safe place for my child to go so it really makes some tough decisions on families in CT," Sutera said.
The cost for Biden’s universal preschool plan is estimated to be $200 billion and would be paid for by a series of tax increase on the wealthy.
“They’re talking about doubling the capital gains tax to just shy of 40%,” said Roger Cowen, of Cowen Tax Advisory Group.
He said he has some advice for those who this could impact, saying “Right now taxes are on sale. So if you want to implement a ROTH conversion if you want to take profits now, now might be the time before this new proposed legislation is passed.”
