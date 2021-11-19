CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - People are reacting to the Rittenhouse verdict across the country, and the state.
Locally, people are concerned that this verdict could set a dangerous precedent moving forward.
Hours after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges, a small rally formed in downtown Hartford.
These protestors say today’s verdict took them by surprise.
Cornell Lewis said, “we knew that Kyle Rittenhouse would be cleared of some charges, we didn’t know that he would be clear of all charges.”
Last year, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He injured another.
His defense attorney claimed Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.
Mike Lawlor is a professor at the University of New Haven.
“Once he says the reason I shot these guys is because I thought they were about to kill me the prosecutors have to prove that’s not the reason you shot those guys, and that’s very difficult,” said Lawlor.
Lawlor said the prosecution had the burden of disproving beyond reasonable doubt that Rittenhouse wasn’t defending himself. “Rittenhouse did not have to convince the jury that he feared for his life, the prosecutors had to convince the jury that he did not.”
Lawlor said today’s verdict might set a worrying precedent, “people might take away from this that it’s okay to get your own gun and go deal with situations on your own.”
Pastor AJ Johnson with Urban Hope Refuge Church said, “it’s amazing that he is walking away from five charges. You would think that something would stick, but nothing.”
Johnson said he’s also concerned. “I think this has major implications moving forward in how people protest and how people protect themselves.”
The criminal trial is over, but civil suits could still come about.
Lawlor said in civil trials the burden of proof is lower.
