WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Former President George H. W. Bush was remembered and honored during a state funeral service in Washington DC on Wednesday.
While a solemn procession continued at the U.S. Capitol, people in Connecticut are remembering Bush.
In New Haven, Yale University President Peter Salovey said the school lost a loyal friend and someone who exemplified values of service and leadership.
This week in Washington DC, Bush was honored at the capitol rotunda.
People from across the nation paid their respects as his body lied in state.
"Just to be next to a president we loved a lot," said Ricardo Uranga, an Iowa resident. "We're actually from Texas ourselves it was emotional."
Later Wednesday morning, a state funeral for him was held at the National Cathedral.
All of the living presidents attended.
Connecticut politicians also honored Bush's life.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was Connecticut's attorney general when he met the president.
He said he saw why Bush earned such deep respect across the political spectrum.
On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University Associate Dean Beth Larkins-Strathy recalled a close encounter with former President Bush.
In 1992 she was teaching social studies to sixth grade students when the president was in Connecticut for a campaign rally.
She and a few students were given an opportunity and experience they'll never forget.
“Like the two of us, I mean we were right there, front and center and he was standing right in front of us," she said. "He acknowledged us, (saying) hi, how are you.”
She said a local campaign worker who earlier spoke to her class had called and offered a ticket to the rally.
When she and the students showed up, they were in for quite a surprise.
“He goes, here is your family pass. I said oh the kids are so excited, we can’t wait, and then he said wait a minute. He ran somewhere to the front of the line and he came back with a VIP pass," Larkins-Strathy said.
Even thought it has been 26 years, she said it'll be an experience she'll always remember.
“I just remember a lot of warmth, a lot of happiness. A lot of people from Connecticut loved George Bush," she said.
After the funeral, Bush's casket was placed on a plane that is returning to Texas.
He'll lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston until Thursday. Then he'll be laid to rest at his presidential library next to his wife, Barbara Bush.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.