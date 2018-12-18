(WFSB) -- A surprise decision from the Justice Department on Tuesday amends the language on machine guns to include bump stocks, like the weapon used in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The U.S. Justice Department announced that they will file the change later this week, but it won’t go into effect for 90 days.
Many are applauding the move, while others say it’s a feel-good move that won’t deter someone determined to kill.
Bump stocks became a focal point of the national gun control debate after they were used in October 2017 when a man opened fire from his Las Vegas hotel suite into a crowd below at a country music concert.
There were 58 killed, and hundreds more were injured.
Connecticut Senior Senator Richard Blumenthal said the decision by the Justice Department is a start.
“This executive order is a welcome and positive step, but we still need the clear and certain protection that can only come from legislation banning these deadly devices for good. Bump stock devices are carnage force-multipliers patently designed to kill people, and banning them will save lives. I will continue to call for a vote on legislation to close the bump stock loophole in the automatic weapons ban. This action is further evidence that the vicelike grip of the NRA is breaking, and that we are one step closer to commonsense gun violence reform,” Blumenthal said.
The bump stock regulation will go into effect in 90 days after it is formally published in the federal register.
In a statement, Gov. Dannel Malloy said “This is something that should have been taken up in the immediate aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting. It is unconscionable that it took the Trump administration this long to pursue common sense and public protection over the wants of the NRA. In fact, I can only suspect that it took them this long because they wished to get past the mid-terms.”
Meanwhile, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League said the change in the law banning gun stocks really doesn’t affect many gun owners.
“There are very few people that actually own these devices. But we as an organization have cautioned that these types of devices will not stop somebody from necessarily replicating the act of bump firing,” said Scott Wilson, president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League.
According to the Justice Department, people who own bump stocks will be required to either surrender them to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) or destroy them by late March.
