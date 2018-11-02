MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester High School was in lock down for a brief period of time on Friday due to rumors of a weapon.
School officials said they became aware of the rumor around 9:30 a.m.
According to police, a student had threatened to harm others by using a gun.
The school was secured and interviewed the student in question.
It was confirmed that there was no weapon at the school.
The lock down was cleared at approximately 10:15 a.m.
