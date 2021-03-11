NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - The Naugatuck Police Department said it is investigating a series of thefts from vehicles.
Police said the thefts happened at Valley Motor Trailer Park 108 Clark Rd. in Naugatuck sometime in the early morning on March 9.
On March 11, they released surveillance footage from the trailer park. They asked for the community’s assistance in identifying any of the suspects in it.
They said anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about what happened to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or the NPD's confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
"Additionally, this video highlights the speed and brazenness with these criminals will target unlocked vehicles and unsecured valuables," police said. "Please help us prevent these crimes by ensuring you lock your vehicles and remove anything of value from your vehicle whenever it is parked or left unattended."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.