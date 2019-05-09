NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A middle school in New London went into a lockdown Thursday after reports of a possible weapon inside.
It happened at the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.
The report came in just after 9 a.m. That's when the school went into a lockdown mode.
Officers responded to the school and searched the building.
No weapon or threat was found.
Police said the lockdown did result in an arrest of a 13-year-old for disorderly conduct.
According to police, the male student did not have an actual weapon or make an overt threat, but did not release any additional information about the arrest.
Police said students and staff are safe.
The investigation remains active.
