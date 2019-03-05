HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A school in Hartford was placed on a soft lockdown on Tuesday afternoon following a threatening phone call.
Police said Classical Magnet School, on Woodland Street, received a phone call that threatened gun violence.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The lockdown has since been lifted.
Officers responded to the school and are investigating.
At this time there is no anticipated early dismissal, police said.
I am a student at classical magnet. Around one o’clock we were given the announcement that our school would be under a ‘code-yellow’ or soft lock down. However according to teachers and primary sources the threat came from a phone in a class room by an unknown student at 12:30. That means that from 12:30 - 1:00, students were still roaming around the halls. The code yellow was dropped a few minutes ago however it is still unknown who called and if they have anything on them. I feel as though this situation was not handled as seriously as it should have been. If something was to happen it would have been horrific considering the amount of time between the threat and the lock down. I figured it was my duty to state the facts and I am representing my current class now. Please keep us updated.
