HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Friday afternoon.
Police said the investigation is happening near the intersection of 275 Fairfield Avenue.
Hartford police said a 21-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Police said Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy and Kennelly School, as well as Hyland Day Care Center were on lockdown out of caution, but the lockdown has since been lifted.
Fairfield Avenue is closed between Linnmoore Street ad White Street until further notice.
Hartford police say officers are investigating a shooting on the 200 block of Fairfield Ave.Posted by WFSB - Channel 3 Eyewitness News on Friday, September 18, 2020
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
