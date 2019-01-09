NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- A precautionary lockdown at Maple Hill Elementary School in Naugatuck was lifted after a police investigation in the area.
Naugatuck police reported the lockdown a little after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officers were in the area of Maple Hill Road near Mulberry Street for what they called an incident involving a suspect with a weapon.
Shortly after 3:15 p.m., police said the lockdown was lifted and students were safe and able to dismiss.
