GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – Ten years have passed since a horrific crash in Griswold claimed the lives of four young high school teens.
On Monday, the lone survivor of that crash spoke to Channel 3 about the daily struggle and prayers that are needed to chart the course of his life.
Joel Gallup was just 16 years old on December 7, 2010. He decided to skip school that day and later on, join his friends for a joy ride on Glasgow Road. It was a decision that would change his life and theirs forever.
“I’m here for some reason, there’s a pan. God has a plan,” Gallup said.
Now, 26-years-old, Gallup says his scars remind him every day of the decision he made that claimed the life of the driver, 16-year-old John Clapper and 16-year-old Sativa Cornell.
Clapper had just gotten his drivers permit and was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima owned by Cornell’s mother.
Two others, 15-year-old Steven Sklarz and 16-year-old Dillon Clifford were also killed in the crash.
Investigators say Clapper lost control, slamming into a tree.
Gallup was in the back seat and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
“Everybody has something that they have to wake up and just live through every day and I respect that a lot more now,” Gallup said.
Gallup found comfort throughout his recovery in church, the Seaport Community Church in Groton.
“I needed a group of people and these were some of the first folks that were right there,” Gallup said.
He also leans on his family and loving father.
“He’s a pretty clever and intelligent fellow, and very talented as well. Like many people, I believe everybody wants an ideal and a happy life,” said Keith Gallup, Joel’s father.
Now, happiness for Joel is found in helping others and teaching teens about choices in life.
“I think that’s the best way to teach kids how to make better choices is to live by the example. Nowadays, it’s not so much why me, but what can I do,” Joel said.
Every day, he thinks of his friends who didn’t survive and their families who carry on.
“My heart goes out to them every day that I look and see the scar, myself. You know, it’s not just about me,” Joel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.