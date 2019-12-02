HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Abel dumped more than 7 inches of snow in parts of the state as of Monday morning, with more expected later in the day.
Monday morning, a winter storm warning remained in effect for Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties.
A winter weather advisory was in place for the rest of the state.
Road conditions had been poor since the storm arrived on Sunday afternoon.
Later Monday morning, most of the highways and make roads were slushy or wet. That's likely to change as the afternoon goes on.
Snow totals as of Monday morning varied from 7.8 inches in North Granby to 1.5 inches in Wethersfield.
"We have a lull in the precipitation right now for parts of the state, but this storm will not come to an end until tomorrow morning. It will impact 3 commutes...this morning, this evening and tomorrow morning," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said.
Dixon said the state was not out of the woods yet in terms of the frozen precipitation.
"As our Monday progresses, precip switches over to snow statewide with additional accumulation before ending [Tuesday] morning," he said.
The snow could be heavy at times.
The sleet or freezing rain may be intermittent as well.
As far as snow accumulations go, the forecast continues to call for northwestern Connecticut to see the most. Between 6 and 12 inches may fall.
The middle part of the state from Fairfield County up through Tolland and Windham counties could see between 4 and 8 inches.
In southern New Haven, Middlesex and most of New London counties, anywhere from 2 to 4 inches is expected.
