HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Abel dumped as much as 7 inches of snow in parts of the state.
Monday morning, a winter storm warning remained in effect for Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties.
A winter weather advisory was in place for the rest of the state.
Road conditions have been poor since the storm ramped up on Sunday afternoon.
"The conditions out there are dangerous," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "We do have some spinouts."
Snow totals as of Monday morning varied from 7.8 inches in North Granby to 1.5 inches in Wethersfield.
"We've got a little bit of snow, we have some freezing rain, you might even see some sleet pellets mixing in," Haney said.
Other parts of the state saw some rain or drizzle.
Temperatures ranged from 29 degrees in Salisbury to 36 in Groton early Monday morning.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the state was not out of the woods yet in terms of the frozen precipitation.
"Much of [Monday] we're going to see a lull or some scattered snow shower activity," Dixon said.
The sleet or freezing rain may be intermittent as well.
"We expect a whole other round of snow later in the day," Dixon said. "It could be moderately heavy at times."
The storm isn't expected to wrap up until early Tuesday morning.
As far as snow accumulations go, the forecast continues to call for northwestern Connecticut to see the most. Between 6 and 12 inches may fall.
The middle part of the state from Fairfield County up through Tolland and Windham counties could see between 4 and 8 inches.
In southern New Haven, Middlesex and most of New London counties, anywhere from 2 to 4 inches is expected.
"[The storm] will impact three commutes," Haney said. "[Monday] morning, [Monday] evening and [Tuesday] morning."
