HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Lines of students built up outside of Hamden High School on Wednesday as part of the school's new security measures.

Hamden High School to upgrade mental health services, security following threats Security changes will be in place at Hamden High School when it reopens on Wednesday.

Hamden High School reopened on Wednesday after being closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

One of the new procedures involved metal detectors, according to Hamden's Board of Education.

"Please remind your children to be patient as staff tries to ensure as safe an environment as possible for all the students," the school posted to social media. "With time, and installation of new equipment, wait times should be dramatically reduced each day."

In addition to the metal detectors, members of the Hamden Board of Education and Hamden police agreed upon adding mental health support, a student resource officer, three security guards, and a program that will alert security when doors at the school open.

The measures were discussed during a meeting on Monday.

Hamden High School closed due to online threat District leaders in Hamden shut down the town's high school for two days after someone made more an online threat over the weekend.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Hamden police said two ninth grade students got into a fight after dismissal. A 13-year-old student stabbed a 14-year-old student multiple times.

The victim of the stabbing is expected to be ok, according to officials.

Both students face charges.

The evening of Thursday, Dec. 2, school officials said they received an anonymous tip about a gun being brought to school on Friday, Dec. 3.

Police and school officials made the decision to close the high school that day.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 5, Hamden Public Schools received another online threat directed toward the high school. The mayor’s office, Hamden Police, and school officials decided to close the school Monday, Dec. 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 7.