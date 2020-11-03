TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) -- The lines were long Tuesday morning for voters in the 4th District, but they quieted down pretty quickly.
Registrars say it was a similar case all across Fairfield County on Tuesday, with a rush in the morning.
However, some were surprised by how many people came out, given the absentee ballot returns.
In the 4th congressional district, voters are choosing either incumbent Democrat Jim Himes, or his opponents, Republican Jonathan Riddle, or Independent Party candidate Brian Merlen.
Your Election Authority: Candidates seek spot in 4th congressional district
Despite the long lines, there weren’t many problems, and things have been smooth.
“I’ve been in smaller lines, but not like that the one this morning, which was extremely long, which was great,” said Georgiana Zannino, of Trumbull.
“I figured I’d stay far enough away and wear my mask and do everything you're supposed to do,” said Jane Deyoe, of Trumbull.
Stamford said it had nearly 24,000 absentee ballots, and said it expects it could take two days to count all of them, if not the rest of the week.
