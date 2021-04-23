(WFSB) – There are long lines at state police headquarters as people have been waiting to get their pistol permits.
For a while during the pandemic, permits were on hold and that created a backlog. Now, state police are trying to expedite the process.
Usually there aren’t many people outside State Police Headquarters, but for the past two days, the lines have been long with cars parked along the road.
“I expected a line, but I didn’t think there would be anything like this,” said Chris Jordan.
The line was full of people who have appointments to get a pistol permit from state police, but because of the backlog, police are expediting the process by allowing those with appointments to come sooner.
“We started opening up slowly with appointments, a few every half hour. We upped that number little by little. Yesterday was the first day when we opened it up to whoever had an appointment until the end of July was able to come in anytime,” said Trooper Pedro Muniz, CT State Police.
There are all new permits as renewals are done online.
What’s important to know is people must have an appointment and can’t just show up.
There are more people applying for gun permits. In 2019, just over 14,000 people were approved. In 2020, that number increased to nearly 17,000.
Davinder Chahan came all the way from New Milford. He got to the headquarters an hour after they opened, and the line was already long. He says he wants more personal protection.
“I have been wanting to do it, but I have a business, so I thought it would be a wiser choice for me to have it,” Chahan said.
Again, it’s important to know, you can’t just show up, you need to have a scheduled appointment.
Anyone with a scheduled appointment can go to the State Police Headquarters in Middletown from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.