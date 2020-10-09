PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - District officials have opted to close down a local middle school for two weeks after receiving word that a member of the school community tested positive for COVID.
Students will be in a remote learning capacity from October 13 to October 20.
In-person learning will resume on Wednesday, October 21.
All weekend events, before-and-after school activities, and athletics, including practices, are being impacted.
However, it is unclear if any of those events are canceled.
Meals will be available for students to pick up on Tuesday, October 13, Thursday, October 15, and Monday, October 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
