HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens of long-term care workers gathered along Farmington Avenue and Flower Street in Hartford Wednesday afternoon for a rally.
They blocked traffic in front of the Dept. of Social Services in an effort to drawn attention to the treatment of caregivers providing in-home care and working at nursing homes.
The employees want better wages and basic benefits including health insurance, retirement options and paid time off.
