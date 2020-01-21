TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Some sad news out of Litchfield County where the long-time director of a local food bank has died.
Maureen Hubert died at the age of 71 over the weekend.
She was the director of the Friendly Hands Food Bank for nearly three decades.
The organization has helped feed local families, year-after-year from its headquarters on King Street.
Food bank officials said they will remain open during this difficult time and continue to serve the community.
