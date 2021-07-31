Longest sanctuary case in CT ends

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - The longest sanctuary case in Connecticut came to an end on July 31.
Homeland security granted Nelson Pinos a one-year stay.
Pinos came to the U.S. almost 30 years ago. Here he bought a home, worked in a factory and had three children.
Four years ago, he started living in a small room in the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church in New Haven to escape being deported to Ecuador.
Rather than see him set off in a plane, leaving his children behind, the church offered him sanctuary.
Not only was this the longest case of sanctuary in the state, Pinos was the last person to leave the church sanctuary.
His lawyers have time to look at another motion to reopen the case.
