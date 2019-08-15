BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- After almost 90 years, a school in Berlin will close its doors at the end of the month.
The Mooreland Hill School, an independent kindergarten to 9th grade school, will close on Aug. 31.
The school was founded in 1930 by a group of local parents, according to a letter on the school’s website.
The head of the school will be working with families to find other options for children.
It's not clear how many children are impacted or why the school is closing.
“Our mission at Mooreland has always been to provide a small school setting designed to empower each student with the knowledge, skills, and character to be lifelong learners and leaders. Under Head of School Reed Rathgeber’s inspirational leadership, we have sustained the high quality, values-led educational experience for which Mooreland has long been recognized despite our ongoing financial challenges. Proof of our success has been the continued acceptance of our graduates to the finest independent secondary schools in our region. However, the demographics of our area and the costly economics of private secondary education have made it increasingly difficult to achieve the level of enrollment necessary to deliver on our mission in a financially responsible manner,” Seth Brewer, President of the Board of Trustees, said in a letter.
