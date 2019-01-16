BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A former CEO of the charity organization Foodshare has died after battling a tumor.
Gloria McAdam recently passed away, according to current Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski.
She had been diagnosed with Glioma.
McAdam was involved with Foodshare for more than 30 years.
"Her passion for both our cause and the people we served knew no bounds - and were it not for her steadfast vision, we wouldn’t be the organization we are today," Jakubowski said.
McAdam retired from the organization in 2014 to take over GardenShare in Canton, NY.
At the time, she shared some departing words with Foodshare.
“While I leave Foodshare with a great deal of sadness, I know the team we’ve built shares my passion for fighting hunger and ending its causes and will be terrific stewards of this mission," McAdam said. "I am grateful for the community, volunteers, and staff support that has helped us grow Foodshare from a tiny, grass-roots organization to one that is currently building our capacity to both feed hungry people and engage in programs to end hunger in the region. I am so proud of the work, the staff and the dedicated volunteers who work every day to end hunger. They will always be part of my family.”
Channel 3 will have more on McAdam's legacy starting at 5 p.m.
