HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Longtime Hartford Attorney Hubert Santos has passed away.
Santos, according to his biography on his law firm’s website, has been an active trial and appellate lawyer for over 30 years.
A statement released by Attorney Trent LaLima, of the Law Offices of Hubert J. Santos, said "Hubert Santos was a legend in the legal profession, and this is an enormous loss. In his 50 years as an attorney, he left a great legacy through his many legal victories, his dedication to defending his client's rights, and in the countless legal professionals who he met and generously helped along the way."
According to his biography, Santos has been "engaged in the private practice of law in Hartford with his own firm and has tried a broad variety of civil and criminal cases in state and federal courts," since 1974.
Santos was involved in a number of high profile cases, including cases against former Hartford mayor Eddie Perez, Michael Skakel, Michael Ross, Karin Aparo and Richard Dabate, the Ellington man accused of murdering his wife back in 2015.
