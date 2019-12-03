Donald R. Healey

Officer Donald R. Healey passed away Monday night.

 Hartford Police Dept.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A beloved 50-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department has passed away.

Officer Donald R. Healey died Monday night.

At the time of his retirement in 2007, the department said Healey was the longest serving police officer in the country.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.