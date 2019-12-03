HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A beloved 50-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department has passed away.
Officer Donald R. Healey died Monday night.
At the time of his retirement in 2007, the department said Healey was the longest serving police officer in the country.
Officer Donald R. Healey, a beloved 50-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department, has sadly passed away last night. Officer Healey at the time of retirement in 2007 was the longest serving police officer in the country. More info to follow. -Lt. PC pic.twitter.com/hnwavJGefi— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 3, 2019
