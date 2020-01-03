WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A Wethersfield record shop is in the middle of its closing number.
After nearly 50 years in business, Integrity 'n Music will shut its doors.
Regulars say the one thing they’ll miss more than the music is owner Ed Krech.
“Ed’s wit and his funniness, that was part of coming in here,” said Dominick Winter, of Hartford.
“I felt sad. Just another family run business unfortunately closing due to the times,” said Ray Kryzak.
Ed says the music is still beautiful inside his store, but business realities meant he’s heard the sweet sounds of cash registers ringing a lot less frequently.
“I still enjoy it, but it’s just not what it was, let’s put it that way,” Krech said.
So now the CDs and records he loves almost as much as his customers are priced to move.
Soon, Integrity 'n Music will be another empty storefront, but Ed insists his swan song is a happy tune. He spent nearly five decades selling music and making friends.
“I’m going to miss the people that I’ve known for 35, 40 years. Even some of the people have moved out of town but I’m still in touch with them,” Krech said.
There is no official closing date, but there will be two more live jazz performances this Saturday and next Saturday.
