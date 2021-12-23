Longwood Forest recalls Angel Line bunk beds

(WFSB) - Angle Line Bunk Beds with angled ladders have been recalled by Longwood Forest due to entrapment and strangulation hazards.
The metal hook holding the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted, causing the gap between the ladder step and bed frame.
A 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died in May 2018 after he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder.
Three models of Angel Line Bunk Beds are included in this recall:
- Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed
- Model numbers 71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67
- Creston Twin over twin Bunk Bed
- Model numbers 71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75
- Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed
- Model numbers 71420-21 and 71420-75
The model number is printed on a label on the headboard/footboard of the upper bunk.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds, block children’s access to the bunk beds and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit with brackets to reinforce the angled bunk bed ladders.
The recalled bunk beds were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.ojcommerce.com, www.walmart.com and www.wayfair.com from March 2016 through June 2021 for between $180 to $330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.