MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- The power of television has led to a positive outcome.
Earlier this week, a veteran and a local pizza shop were calling on the community after a bank envelope containing a considerable amount of cash was accidentally lost.
After the story aired on Channel 3, the man who found the envelope was able to reunite the cash with its rightful owner.
On Monday, Ben Donovan was honoring Veterans Day by having lunch with some colleagues at Angie’s Pizza in Mystic.
That’s where he accidentally dropped the envelope that contained about $4,200. The money was a deposit for a new painting contract.
Wednesday morning, Donovan got the email he had been waiting for.
The man, also a veteran, who found the envelope said in the email to Donovan that his wife saw the story on Channel 3.
He went on to say he had found the money in Angie’s bathroom, but didn't want to just leave such a large sum of money with the restaurant.
He was away on a business trip Tuesday, and was planning to bring the envelope to the police department Wednesday morning, but then his wife saw the story on the news.
The two connected early Wednesday morning and the money was returned.
A GoFundMe was set up for Donovan after folks heard about the story. However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Donovan said all donations will be returned.
Stay with Channel 3 for more on this story update.
