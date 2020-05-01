NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven landmark and the home of the hamburger is now back in business.
After closing up in mid-March due to the coronavirus, Louis’ Lunch reopened this week for takeout.
After more than a month away, Jeff Lassen is back behind the old wooden counter inside Louis’ Lunch.
“It’s been quite a ride, very difficult for us as well as everybody else. We understand that for our employees and customers alike,” Lassen said.
Lassen’s great grandfather started the New Haven institution back in 1895 and not much has changed.
“The stoves that we cook the burgers on are from 1898 and the toaster for the toast is from 1925, so we have some ancient equipment,” Lassen said.
In March, as the coronavirus quickly started to spread across the state, Lassen shut Louis’ Lunch down.
“Last week or two, we’ve been following other place of course, seeing what they’re doing, going off of that and feeling safe for myself and my employees, and everybody else that wants to venture out,” Lassen said.
This week, the Elm City treasure, recognized four years ago the by Library of Congress at the home of the hamburger sandwich, reopened for takeout.
No one is sitting down inside the close quarters restaurant, but hungry customers can call in and pick up their orders at the side door.
Lassen said so far, the response is even better than he imagined.
“I was pretty excited, I’m actually from Illinois, out here on contract, so I was very excited one of the places on my bucket list to come eat was open,” said Dawn Niemeyer.
While the burgers, served on white toast with cheese, tomato, and onion will always be the same, thanks to the pandemic, you can now pay for your takeout with a credit card.
For years, Louis’ Lunch was cash only.
“Which is something we’ve never done before in our 125-year history. That’s one way of adapting, the credit card, we now accept credit cards,” Lassen said.
For now, Louis’ Lunch is open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Lassen says he’ll even consider adding a few hours as the weather gets better.
“The reaction was great, people have been fantastic. They’re upbeat and the need to get out is there, and we’re glad they come to us,” Lassen said.
