NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - People from across the state are coming together on Friday to give back and spread love.
On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman killed 26 students and staff members at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.
Friday, hundreds of people will be gathering at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain for a "Love Wins" community drive.
Courtney McDavid helped organize the drive, which is taking place outside of the campus's Davidson Hall.
CCSU, The Ana Grace Project and The Consolidated School District of New Britain teamed up for it.
They said their ultimate goal is to make a difference in the lives of children and families.
This is the first time they're holding the drive at CCSU and organizers said they wanted to do something meaningful in support of the Marquez-Greene Family.
Nelba Marquez-Greene, who works among them as director of the CCSU Ana Grace Project, lost her daughter Ana Grace at Sandy Hook.
Organizers said there's been such an outpouring of support for the drive. There will be about 200 volunteers working.
Schools, organizations and businesses have been involved.
Students from the Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain will be at the drive later Friday morning to sing a song on the steps of the hall.
"It's a good way of giving back in terms of what Nelba would want do as a community, as part of her family, as part of her extended family, and her presence here on campus," said Chris Galligan, vice president for institutional advancement, CCSU.
The drive is collecting new toys, winter clothing, toiletries, baby items and non-perishable food items.
Donated items will be donated to New Britain Youth and Family Services, New Britain schools and Maria's Place Food Pantry.
Organizers said they're also planning to help other organizations in New Britain and Hartford based on the amount of donations they receive.
The drive began at 6 a.m. and runs until noon.
Donations can be dropped off right in front of Davidson Hall.
