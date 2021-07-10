VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A Motel 6 in Vernon turned into a rally and march.
Family and friends are demanding justice after someone shot and killed the motel owner last month.
Loved ones are gripped by this idea that justice will not be served…
Nearly two weeks ago, Eyewitness News reported on a deadly shooting at the Vernon Motel 6.
The victim was the 30-year-old owner, Zeshan Chaudhry.
Police arrested the suspect, 31-year-old Alvin Waugh.
Family tell Eyewitness News the shooting happened during an argument over a pool pass.
They further say the suspect used a homemade gun.
Their calls tonight come after the suspect’s bail had been reduced from $5 million to $2 million and loved ones say they don’t want it to go lower.
"A request has been put in for it to be lowered, so we want to make sure that’s not even considered as an option. That’s one thing and second is the sentencing. We want to go for the max sentencing," Adnan Chaudhry, Zeeshan's brother, said.
Waugh is still in custody.
