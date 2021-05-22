SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Family and friends are remembering the life of Jessica Edwards.
Police found the body of the 30-year-old mother in an East Hartford park.
Tonight, her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, is locked up on a manslaughter charge.
The 22-year-old is being held on a million dollar bond.
Loved ones held a vigil to honor Edwards.
A mother, a sister, and a friend. That’s how many remembered Jessica Edwards.
People passed out red ribbons, because we learned this was her favorite color.
Tonight, many are wishing this wasn’t the outcome.
A family reeling from the loss of a young woman ready to soar.
Jessica Edwards, a mom to a seven-month-old, set her sights on becoming a respiratory therapist following a career change.
Instead, her family mourns her death.
"I don’t know if you know what it feels like to feel empty, but I feel so empty, like I died with Jessica," Jessica's sister, Yanika Edwards, stated.
Family tell Eyewitness News they last saw the 30-year-old on Mother’s Day.
South Windsor Police say her family reported her missing to them.
Her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, reported to East Hartford Police that Edwards was missing.
Investigators found the mom’s body in an East Hartford park Friday thanks to location data, days after family, friends, and volunteers searched for the woman.
Last night, police arrested the 22-year-old husband in connection to his wife’s death.
Tonight, at the vigil, people tried to make sense of the loss.
"She was the most loyal friend you could ever have, the most funniest friend," South Windsor resident Vanessa Kwarteng says.
"It’s just different when it hits you, when it hits your community, just to process the loss and feel all the raw emotion, and just kind of support everyone through it," South Windsor resident Frank Mauri said.
Before the balloon release, Edwards’ family pledged to always keep her memory alive.
As for Hutchinson, he’s expected to make his first court appearance Monday.
He’s charged with manslaughter in the first degree, but we’re told additional charges may be filed based on autopsy results.
