HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It was a memorable day for the Connecticut National Guard as dozens of men and woman were welcomed home after being overseas for nearly a year.
Some of them served in Africa, while others served in Jordan.
Surrounded by family friends and colleagues, dozens of Connecticut National Guard members celebrated their return home.
"It’s really good to be home. It’s really good being with family, do things you wanted to do, especially with the pandemic so that kind of restricts you to things," Capt. Shaneka Ashman tells us.
"I am relieved. It’s good to be home and relax, to wear regular clothes, and sit on my couch and watch tv. It feels great," Rebecca Washington stated.
A feeling of relief and filled with pride, Rebecca and Shaneka were deployed to Jordan.
Shaneka provided life support and Rebecca served as an executive assistant to the command team.
Some of the more than seventy soldiers are based in Middletown or Windsor Locks and besides Jordan, others, like Chris Evans, came back from Africa, his wife smiling to have him back.
"There are certainly those times when it can be lonely, managing life when you are used to having your partner helping with daily activity and then suddenly not have them there, even with the support of the community, can be hard," Chris' wife, Meg, said.
For this group of heroes, it's time to relax.
While others are still working overseas to protect the nation, Rebecca today sent a message to those families missing a loved one.
"You never know what they are going through that day, so be as supportive as possible, understand they still miss you, even if you don’t talk to them every day, write them letters, and when they come home, be as supportive as possible," added Washington.
Governor Ned Lamont thanked the men and women of the Connecticut National Guard, saying:
"It fills me with pride to welcome them back home after a job well done. I am incredibly thankful for the support they have provided our country, and grateful to have these exemplary soldiers as members of the Connecticut National Guard."
