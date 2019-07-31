HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Plans to move dozens of pre-K Hartford students has parents up in arms.
A group led by the mayor and superintendent says there's a reason why the early learning program isn't being funded this year.
Channel 3 has obtained new information through the Freedom of Information Act that shows allegation of child abuse and teachers who weren't qualified.
Around 70 students attending a readiness program at the Community Renewal Team’s Grace Street Center will have to be reassigned.
In the newly obtained documents, the city says the allegations against the center had nothing to do with their decision, but instead, had some concerns on the center's performance.
The Community Renewal Team, also known as CRT, is funded by the state and the city decides where the money should go.
According to the mayor's Cabinet for Young Children, which is led by Hartford's mayor and the school superintendent, they had some concerns with CRT.
The group sent CRT a letter earlier in July saying the decision wasn't made lightly.
"CRT has not been in compliance with the State's registry of provider staff members, which providers are required to keep updated on a monthly basis," the letter read.
Out of 16 classrooms, CRT's fourteen classrooms were ranked "insufficient."
Channel 3 also learned there were five separate child abuse allegations between January and June of last year.
According to the paperwork, a staff member "pulled a child onto a cot by the legs" and another staff member "hit a child on the head with a stack of papers, grabbed and lifted children by their arms and physically restrained children in a rough manner."
CRT says the teachers were fired.
While parents are upset, the city said no students will lose their program spots.
An informational meeting was held Tuesday night, but Channel 3's cameras weren't allowed inside.
Parents said they felt that they were left out of the decision-making process. However, the city said multiple providers had slots reduced, including the Community Renewal Team.
Parents at the meeting said they’re frustrated with the entire process.
“How can that be fair to the teachers, to the children, as well at the community and all of the parents that bring their children here,” said Natalie Morris, a parent.
Kim Oliver, Director of Hartford Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation released a statement:
“Hartford receives approximately 1,300 School Readiness Program slots from the State for the School Readiness Program, which are allocated to a variety of community partners through an application process that measures and reviews providers’ performance. The decision to allocate slots to providers is made by the Mayor’s Cabinet for Young Children, 11 members representing parents, philanthropy, early childhood education, higher education, health care, Hartford Public Library, Hartford Public Schools, and the City of Hartford. During this year’s allocation of slots, multiple multiple providers had slots reduced, including CRT, and slot allocations were reviewed and approved by the State of Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood. In response to the reduction in slots, CRT chose to close one of their centers and our staff has been planning to transition affected families to new providers. When it comes to our kids, we have to have high standards and demand the very best, and we remain committed to working with all our providers to ensure we’re delivering high quality programming for Hartford children and families.”
A city representative attended the meeting on Tuesday night to help inform parents of another program a few blocks away.
CRT will hold another informational meeting for parents on Thursday.
