BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – While many are clamoring to get vaccinated, there’s still a segment of the population that doesn’t want it.
That hesitancy was highlights at an event on Wednesday night in Bristol.
All week, there’s been stories of people struggling to make appointments and going to great lengths to get their dose.
On Wednesday night, that was the opposite.
After a stressful vaccination tier expansion that saw people struggling to navigate websites and phone systems, Bristol Health made scheduling as easy as possible.
Folks were told to go to the HRA building on South Street, see a volunteer face to face, and be guaranteed an appointment.
“Our mission is really to get as many eligible recipients an appointment as soon as possible so we can get them vaccinated as early as possible,” said Albert Peguero, Bristol Health.
The hospital partnered with Bristol’s NAACP for this potentially life-saving event, hoping to reach a community that is experiencing vaccine hesitancy.
“There are still people who have reservations about all the rumors and things that you hear,” said Eric Clemons, NAACP Bristol President.
Former WFSB sports anchor Eric Clemons is the president of NAACP Bristol.
“The medical community, I think has our best interest at heart, let’s trust the medical data here,” Clemons said.
That trust still needs to be earned by many because over the span of two hours, officials estimate 25 people showed up.
During hour three, Lorenzo Brown Sr. showed up. He was booked for a late March appointment in less than two minutes.
“I think everybody should go and get the shot too. I recommend it,” Brown Sr. said.
The racial disparity can be seen in the latest numbers from the state. Nearly 7 percent of the Black and Brown population has the first dose, 16 percent of white people received it.
Community officials are working tirelessly to get the message out. Bristol Hospital officials walked door to door and business to business on Tuesday to help get the word out.
The efforts come on the week that Johnson & Johnson doses arrive in the state. These are one-shot doses, making it a more attractive selling point for those who are trying to convince their community to stay safe.
“We’re going to be looking at that, doing mobile clinics. It’ll be easier to navigate and logistically support the Johnson and Johnson,” Peguero said.
The Johnson & Johnson efficiency rate is lower than the Pfizer and Moderna shots, but Dr. Karl Mingus explains J&J was tested when other COVID variants were already out there.
“The number of ways and different types of variants the J&J has encountered and has included within the clinical trial data is much more in extent than the single strain, that there were really no mutations in the Pfizer and Moderna trials,” Dr. Minges said.
From Dr. Mingus to Dr. Anthony Fauci, they say, bottom-line, it doesn’t matter which vaccine you get.
The low turnout at the Bristol Health event won’t stop them from putting on more. Officials say there are plans for mobile vaccinations and mobile scheduling.
