ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - In another blow to retail stores, Lowe's announced that it will closed 51 stores in two countries.
Among the stores slated to close was that of the location on the Boston Post Road in Orange.
Lowe's said on Monday that 20 of the stores are in the U.S. and the remaining 31 are in Canada.
It said the majority of those closing are within 10 miles of another Lowe's store.
“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth, and we are making every effort to transition impacted associates to nearby Lowe’s stores.”
The stores are expected to close by the end of the 2018 fiscal year, which is Feb. 1, 2019.
Lowe's said it does expect to conduct store closing sales for most of the impacted locations.
The complete list of store closures can be found on Lowe's website here.
