STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Lower-income Connecticut residents admitted to UConn as undergraduates will received free tuition starting with the fall 2020 class.

The new initiative was announced by President Thomas C. Katsouleas during his inauguration on Friday.

The initiative is known as the Connecticut Commitment.

A student is eligible if their family in Connecticut has a household income of $50,000 or below annually.

“It is critical for U.S. higher education institutions to work to change both the perception and reality of what they deliver,” Katsouleas said Friday. “This is critical for the future prosperity of Connecticut. To keep our brightest, most talented and most diverse human capital in Connecticut, we must continue to offer as many of them as possible a high quality and affordable education in their state.”

The Connecticut Commitment award will be available for admitted UConn undergraduate freshman students at all campuses and in all majors. It will also be open to new transfer students. The award will make up the difference between the cost of tuition and other aid, such as federal Pell Grants and need-based and merit-based awards.

Further information and eligibility requirements can be found on the UConn Admissions website.

(1) comment

passinthru
passinthru

Where is UCONN getting the money for this?? Hopefully not from the overburdened Connecticut taxpayers!

