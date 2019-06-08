HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – In order for the case of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance to be cracked, it will take a team of police K-9’s.
Channel 3’s Law Enforcement Analyst and retired state police officer Lt. J Paul Vance gave a more in-depth look at the role the K-9’s play amid the search efforts.
They have been working around the clock with investigators at a trash to energy plant in Hartford, properties owned by estranged husband Fotis Dulos in Farmington, and the New Canaan park close to where Jennifer’s Chevy was found.
He said despite two weeks having passed, it’s important to not lose hope. K-9’s are trained to do many different things.
“Certainly, they’re trained to follow scent, follow people. But those dogs won’t go to a cadaver,” Lt. Vance said. “We have trained dogs that are cadaver dogs that will arrive at that scent and alert their handler.”
There are also other K-9 units that can find electronics, though the method is new to Connecticut.
“It’s extremely important,” Lt. Vance said. “Those dogs can sniff out cellphones, computers, different electronic devices without being too specific.”
Any piece of information the K-9’s come across can be very helpful in the investigation.
Lt. Vance said members of the public are also important team members.
“People may have seen something and the important part that many civilians don’t realize is that they may have seen something very minute and very miniscule and think it’s not important. Don’t decide that, let law enforcement decide that,” Lt. Vance said.
If you have information or surveillance video that could help investigators, they are asking you to contact New Canaan Police.
