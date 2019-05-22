(WFSB) - Channel 3’s new law enforcement analyst Lieutenant J. Paul Vance brings all kinds of experience and knowledge to our team.
While many of you know him as the face of the Connecticut State Police, his career spanned 43 years and had him filling many different roles, but he has a story he’s never shared publicly before.
Channel 3 sat down with Lt. Vance to talk about the tragedy that made him a household name, and something he did right after.
December 14th, 2012. One of the darkest days in the history of Connecticut, and the world.
A gunman opened fired at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 26 people, 20 of them children.
In the hours and days that followed, despite being surrounded by sadness and grief, Lt. Vance remained the voice of calm.
He got through those dark days with support from his wife.
“See, I was very lucky. My wife was an ER nurse and a trauma nurse. She experienced a lot of things in her career, that I experienced in mine,” Lt. Vance said.
He also got the support through his team.
“A great team, quite frankly, and that was so important, and they don't get enough credit,” Lt. Vance said.
While they spent long days in Sandy Hook, there was something else on Lt. Vance’s mind.
Christmas was coming, and he had an annual tradition in jeopardy of not happening.
Each holiday season, he and other troopers would deliver toys to the NICU at UConn.
“I had a grandson born prematurely, he’s 12-years-old now, but when he was born hit fit in my hand. I can remember going there and visiting and I held him on Christmas and I remember seeing all these other babies in the NICU, and I was with another trooper and I can remember saying, ‘there's got to be other children, brothers and sisters of these babies and what do they have,’” Lt. Vance said.
But that year, there was no time to collect toys.
Channel 3’s Renee DiNino happened to call Lt. Vance to check in on him and his troopers.
When he mentioned the situation, she knew she needed to help.
DiNino had hundreds of leftover toys from a toy drive she had done for Sandy Hook, so on December 19th, they were loaded into an unmarked van and driven to UConn in Farmington.
“That day was tremendous. We had all my nurse friends waiting for us to come, because we did it, year after year, after my grandson was born, it was something that was falling through the cracks because we couldn't get it done. And you made it happen for us, we took a little time, we snuck away, no press, we don't do for anything like that, it was to make sure those families of all those families were taken care of,” Lt. Vance said.
It gave Lt. Vance and his troopers a moment of peace, in what had been an incredibly difficult few days.
“We were proud of the fact we were able to get that done with your help, it made a difference, believe me it made a big difference, that we didn't interrupt that year because of the tragedy. Like I said we high fived each other, and alright, let’s go, let’s get back to work,” Lt. Vance said.
Lt. Vance says his strength in those dark days came from his team, and from experience.
He, like other first responders, has been at his share of tragedies, including the death of trooper and good friend of his.
He said that was one of the toughest times for him to be a spokesman for the state police.
Meantime, retirement doesn't mean rest for him.
In addition to being Channel 3’s law enforcement analyst, he's been spending time with his family, including his wife of 47 years.
He coaches boy’s basketball, and he golfs, or as he likes to say, "he hits the ball."
